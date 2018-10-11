Community hosts 10th annual Fields of Faith event

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Food, fellowship, and a chance for students to share their faith were all at a nationwide event that happened right here in Region 8.
Greene County Tech held its 10th annual Fields of Faith event Wednesday night.
It started with tailgating fun with lots of food and music.
Moving into the service portion, kids heard testimonies from current and former GCT students.
“The kids can come here, it’s a comfortable place,” organizer Amy Sloan said. “There’s a lot of kids that aren’t comfortable in a church, not used to going and being there, but they can come to a gym or a football field, so they get to hear things from their peers and find out that they’ve got a lot in common.”
Sloan said this event has no budget. It's supported 100 percent by the community and sponsorships.
Even so, the event continues to grow each year.
