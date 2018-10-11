Doctor cautions others after close call missing own diagnosis

NATIONAL (NBC/KAIT) - A Michigan doctor spent long hours at the hospital caring for his patients, but a lapse of diligence put his own health at risk.
Dr. Sammit Sabharwal said in January of 2015 he got a cold, and while the other symptoms improved, he still had a runny nose. At first, he believed it was a nasal polyp, but the runny nose stuck around for two years.
"One day while I was working I was like you know, I'm just as bad as my patients ignoring my issues, I should probably go see a doctor," said Dr. Sabharwal.
In February, he received the news that it was a rare cancer with a tumor between his eyes.
"He needed to preserve his vision and his brain, so that he could take care of his patients. So in a way, I felt that it wasn't just taking care of one, but his other patients as well. So there was a lot riding on it," said Dr. Rohan Deraniyagala, oncologist.
Dr. Sabharwal had surgery to remove the tumor. When it came to radiation he learned Beaumont had a better option in the form of proton therapy.
"In treating the cancer with conventional radiation, you actually get some unnecessary radiation to other surrounding tissues. Proton radiation on the other hand is more precise," said Dr. Deraniyalgala.
Dr. Sabharwal finished treatment in June, and said he has a new appreciation for life, new sympathy for his patients, and strong advice to give.
"Anything that lasts for three to four weeks, get it checked out. If it doesn't go away, if it doesn't seem like it's getting better. I had a runny nose for two years, it turned out to be cancer. Don't ignore things," said Dr. Sabharwal.
Doctors said obviously not every runny nose or sinus infection is cancer. However, if a persistent symptom refuses to respond to treatments, get it checked out.
