Feds: 20 indicted in White County on wire fraud in unemployment benefits case

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Federal authorities say at least 20 people in White County are facing federal charges in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud by reportedly obtaining unemployment benefits in Arkansas and over a dozen other states.
According to a media release from U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland, the indictment by a federal grand jury was unsealed Oct. 10 after an investigation by the United States Department of Labor Office of Inspector General’s office.
Hiland said the conspiracy happened between June 2012 and Aug. 2017, with authorities starting their investigation in the spring of 2016.
The reported ringleader was Mark King of Judsonia, Hiland said.
“According to the indictment, King created employer business accounts in 16 states, including Arkansas, using fictitious business names. These fictitious businesses all had addresses in Arkansas. King then falsely reported to the various state unemployment agencies in these 16 states that the fictitious companies had paid wages to him and the other indicted and unindicted co-conspirators for work performed, when, in fact, that was not true,” Hiland said. “In turn, King and the other co-conspirators and unindicted co-conspirators then made claims for unemployment benefits and, because King did not contest the unemployment benefits on behalf of the fictitious businesses, these conspirators were paid by the Department of Labor.”
Authorities believe the conspiracy cost nearly $500,000 to the unemployment system, Hiland said.
King and two other people who were indicted, Alan Gentry and Benjamin Bradley, were arrested Wednesday.
Another person indicted in the case, Natalie Floyd, is already in federal prison on an unrelated charge, while another person, Mark Scheffler, was in prison in Arkansas on an unrelated charge.
Hiland said the people arrested Wednesday are scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate Oct. 11 for a plea and arraignment date, while the rest will be given a summons to appear in federal court at a later date.
