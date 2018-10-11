Feds: 20 indicted in White County on wire fraud in unemployment benefits case

“According to the indictment, King created employer business accounts in 16 states, including Arkansas, using fictitious business names. These fictitious businesses all had addresses in Arkansas. King then falsely reported to the various state unemployment agencies in these 16 states that the fictitious companies had paid wages to him and the other indicted and unindicted co-conspirators for work performed, when, in fact, that was not true,” Hiland said. “In turn, King and the other co-conspirators and unindicted co-conspirators then made claims for unemployment benefits and, because King did not contest the unemployment benefits on behalf of the fictitious businesses, these conspirators were paid by the Department of Labor.”