GR8 Job: ASP promotes local troopers

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police Commission announced Thursday the promotions of two troopers from Region 8.
Sergeant Matt Miller, 54, of Jonesboro was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Miller is currently assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop C, and is a 26-year veteran of the department.
According to an ASP news release, he will assume new duties as assistant commander of Highway Patrol Division, Troop I in Harrison.
Corporal Dustin Morgan, 43, of Paragould was promoted to the rank of sergeant. He is currently assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop C, in Jonesboro.
Morgan will assume new duties as supervisor assigned to the department’s Regulatory Division at state police administrative headquarters in Little Rock.
