Hepatitis A clinic held in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Hepatitis A mass clinic took place at the Craighead County Health Department on Thursday.
Heather Johnson with the Craighead County Health Department said the clinic provided an opportunity for people to receive a vaccine.
“We have opened up this clinic to serve those who have eaten at the Murdock’s Catfish,” Johnson said. “The dates this incident relates to is Sept. 27 to Oct. 5 at the Red Wolf Boulevard location in Jonesboro.”
“Hepatitis A vaccine helps prevent the Hepatitis A virus,” Johnson said. “The virus is a contagious disease that can affect your liver. Symptoms of Hepatitis A include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting or fever,” Johnson said. “Some people may have grey colored stool. Some symptoms are mild whereas in other cases have been more severe causing hospitalization.”
Johnson said according to the CDC, most people affected by the virus have no long-term liver damage.
“Illness can be prevented even after exposure,” Johnson said. “You can prevent it by coming in to get that Hepatitis A vaccine or medicine called immunoglobulin.”
“We’ve had a great show rate today,” Johnson said. “The parking lot has been full and we’ve had a steady stream of clients in and out today.”
Johnson said the area has seen a huge exposure to the virus.
“We have had over 158 cases since February of Hepatitis A virus,” Johnson said. “ADH does recommend that all food handlers in Craighead, Greene and Clay counties receive this vaccine. This is for both the protection of the public and themselves.”
Johnson said there is no out of pocket costs for the vaccine at the CCHD.
They said people will need to bring in their drivers’ license and a copy of your insurance card.
Another clinic will be open Friday, Oct. 12 at the Earl Bell Community Center in Jonesboro on 1212 South Church Street.
The clinic will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well.
