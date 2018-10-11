Lawrence County preps for future disasters

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - One county in Region 8 is working on being prepared for potential disaster situations.
Lawrence County Judge John Thomison told Region 8 News Wednesday that the county has been slowly purchasing items in case of another disaster like the floods last year.
He said that when the flooding happened last year, the county received a lot of help from neighboring counties.
“It also showed us where we might be lacking, and where we might be able to need to help our neighbors,” said Thomison.
He worked with the OEM Director to come up with what the county might need to help with their preparedness, including sandbags and things to help open a shelter like blankets and cots.
“You’re never ready, we’re not saying we’re ready but we want to move to readiness and we work at that continually here as best we can,” said Thomison.
Thomison said that right now, the county has enough supplies to open a shelter for around 50 people if the need arises.
“We should be able to help our citizens in case we have a situation like the one that hit us,” said Thomison.
Judge Thomison said they’ve been slowly buying these things as the budget allows ever since the floods last year.
Lawrence County has sites on both sides of the river they plan to use to open shelters if they ever need to.
Thomison said that having all of this on hand and ready in case of a disaster will allow the county to better help its people.
“In this next situation, if one should happen, we can immediately respond,” said Thomison. “It’s going to speed up our response, and it will also take off some pressure of what do we do now. We have it [supplies] so that’s where we’ll go from there.”
He said the next step is to hopefully buy a trailer to help move the supplies from place to place.
