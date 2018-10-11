Leaders, residents work to improve areas of Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A group of Jonesboro city leaders and community members met Thursday with federal officials to discuss ways to work on improving areas of Jonesboro.
Two representatives with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas traveled to Jonesboro to talk about the different programs they have available to people.
Vice President Affordable Housing Manager with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Bruce Hatton said they are a government-sponsored enterprise.
“Each year, we set aside 10% of our net earnings,” Hatton said. “We make them available to member institutions. So, right now, we’re talking about all the programs we have available to this particular community.”
Jonesboro city councilman L.J. Bryant said he thought the meeting had a lot of exciting opportunities.
“We’re talking about different programs they have to partner with area banks,” Bryant said. “They’re talking about everything from rehab to single family homes to non-profit rehab facilities or even rehab multi-families.”
Hatton said something people should be aware of is the first-time home buyer program called HELP.
“The Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership program is an opportunity,” Hatton said. “It’s a chance for them to get up to $8,500 for a down payment and closing cost assistance. The other program we really want to emphasize is our SNAP program. This is our Special Needs Assistance Program. They can get up to $7,000 for that and it’s for handicapped and elderly to assist with any kind of rehab or knee surgery for their knees.”
Bryant said it’s important to get city leaders together with community members.
“It’s great to have the people here from Dallas who have accepted the Mayor’s invitation,” Bryant said. “And then to have representatives from the banks come here together to look and see if they can partner with other people to help some of the low to moderate income, help veterans and our senior citizens with housing needs.”
Hatton said it’s thrilling to be part of a group that gives back to the community.
“Anytime the bank can help out their communities and their community banks,” Hatton said. “It’s great to be a part of that. It’s great to be giving grant funds and that’s what we want to be a part of.”
