Leaders, residents work to improve areas of Jonesboro

“The Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership program is an opportunity,” Hatton said. “It’s a chance for them to get up to $8,500 for a down payment and closing cost assistance. The other program we really want to emphasize is our SNAP program. This is our Special Needs Assistance Program. They can get up to $7,000 for that and it’s for handicapped and elderly to assist with any kind of rehab or knee surgery for their knees.”