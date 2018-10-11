Local organization works to help schools, students kick a new habit

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - There’s a habit that kids are picking up at a younger and younger age, officials say.
It's called vaping. And it's got local school districts looking for ways to intervene.
Vaping hit the market as a way to help smokers quit cigarettes.
But lately, it’s becoming more and more targeted at the younger generation.
And because you only have to be 18 years old to purchase E-cigarettes in most places, they still keep finding their way into area high schools, officials say.
That's where Crowley's Ridge Development Council is stepping in to help.
"It isn't safe, it's safer than cigarettes, but that doesn't make them safe," Director of Prevention Programs Lisa Perry said. "We don't know what sorts of chemicals are in them, and we do know that even though there are 7,000 different flavors of the vaping juices, almost all of them are candy and fruit flavored, really things to entice kids, almost every single one of them contains nicotine and that's the addictive component in tobacco."
Perry has already been ordering materials and information on vaping.
And she hopes to start sharing and presenting in local schools as soon as possible.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.