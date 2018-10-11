Man charged with sexual assault, accused of impregnating teen

POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A 33-year-old Marked Tree man is in custody, accused of impregnating a 15-year-old girl.
Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies arrested John Curtis McGhee on suspicion of sexual assault in the fourth degree.
On June 1, an investigator with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division contacted the sheriff’s office regarding “consensual sexual intercourse” between McGhee and a 15-year-old girl that, according to the arrest warrant, resulted in the victim becoming pregnant.
During a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Jonesboro, the victim reportedly told investigators she and McGhee were watching movies together and “goofing off” when she “began touching him in a sexual manner.”
According to the court documents, McGhee initially rebuffed the girl’s advances, “but the encounter did end in consensual sexual intercourse.”
During an interview with the CACD investigator, McGhee reportedly admitted to the encounter and stated “if he is the father to the unborn child, that he would want to help take care of the child.”
After reviewing the investigators’ case, Cross County District Judge Mike Smith issued a warrant for McGhee’s arrest.
Deputies took him into custody on Wednesday, Oct. 10, to await a probable cause hearing.
