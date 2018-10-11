$3.29 million grant to help UAMS battle obesity in region

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A five-year grant will help reduce obesity rates and build better nutrition for people in Arkansas, including the Delta, officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences said Wednesday.
The Department of Family and Preventative Medicine at UAMS received the $3.29 million, five-year grant from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention starting Oct. 1.
The grant will help develop food service guidelines for food pantries, early childhood education centers, developmental disability day centers and local parks; support breastfeeding by working with area family practice clinics; supporting activity-friendly routes including bike routes, sidewalks and trails and implementing nutrition and physical activity standards at early childhood education centers.
