Police searching for man accused of raping 6-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of raping a child.
Police said the victim’s mother suspected her 6-year-old daughter had been assaulted by a family member and installed cameras inside the home.
She then turned the footage over to MPD investigators on Oct. 4.
Members of the Child Abuse Unit identified the suspect as 58-year-old Artemio Molina-Villalobos.
He is described as Hispanic standing between 5-feet-7-inches and 5-feet-9-inches tall. He weighs about 170 pounds and has black grayish hair, brown eyes, and a mustache.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”
