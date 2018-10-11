Probationer arrested following search of home

Probationer arrested following search of home
Officers arrested 45-year-old Michael T. Nesby on suspicion of drug possession following a search of his Marked Tree home. (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 11, 2018 at 9:12 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 9:12 AM

MARKED TREE, AR (KAIT) - A probation search led to a Marked Tree man’s arrest on multiple drug charges.

Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies, along with Marked Tree police officers, conducted a search Tuesday of Michael T. Nesby’s home on Sam Anderson Avenue.

During the search, according to a news release from Sheriff Kevin Molder, officers found methamphetamine and marijuana in Nesby’s pocket.

On Wednesdsay, Poinsett County District Judge Ron Hunter found probable cause to charge Nesby with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Nesby is being held at the Poinsett County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond awaiting a Nov. 28 appearance in circuit court.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.