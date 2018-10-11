Pulaski Academy TE Hudson Henry commits to Arkansas

A third Henry is thinking Razorback. Hudson is following in the footsteps of Hayden and Hunter. The Pulaski Academy standout committed to Arkansas this afternoon.
Hudson is the number 1 tight end prospect in the nation according to 247 Sports. He has 39 catches for 504 yards and 5 scores this season for PA.
Chad Morris continues to hammer down on the recruiting trail. Arkansas is on their way to their highest ranked class in program history.
Razorback Recruiting
National Rank as of 10/11/18
Rivals: #12 overall, #6 in SEC
247 Sports: #17 overall, #8 in SEC
ESPN: #23 overall, #11 in SEC
