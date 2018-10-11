Report: Mother worried about possible sex traffickers

FORREST CITY, AR (KAIT/WREG) - Erica Key said this week that she wants area parents to know more about the possible dangers of sex traffickers after she says her daughter nearly was taken at a store.
According to a report from Memphis television station WREG, Key said her daughter and a family member went to the Dollar Tree in Forrest City earlier this month when the incident happened.
She said she believes two women and a man got around her daughter in an attempt to take her.
The child’s grandmother, Debra Jenkins, also told WREG that she was there when the incident happened.
“I said, ‘Baby, get in front of me.’ And one of the women was trying to get behind her,” Jenkins said.
Forrest City police are investigating the matter and are checking out area surveillance cameras to try to find a suspect.
However, they ask residents to be proactive if they see something and to call police if there is any problem whatsoever.
