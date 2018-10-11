Ripley County Memorial Hospital closing in Doniphan

DONIPHAN, MO (KFVS) - Ripley County Memorial Hospital will be closing on Monday, Oct. 15.
According to a release from SoutheastHEALTH, the hospital board and presiding Ripley County Commissioner voted to end negotiations with Tornare, LLC.
Missouri Highlands Health Center has proposed to take over clinic operations.
MHCC proposed a future health clinic to come, which include converting the Emergency Department to an Urgent Care/Acute Care Clinic providing care 7 days a week with hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SoutheastHEALTH is working with the Missouri State Department of Health Services to keep the rural health clinic, located at 109 LeRoux Drive, open in effort to ease the transition for Missouri Highlands to open the clinic by Dec. 1.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.