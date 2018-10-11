Sheriff: Suspect admitted having sex with girl “numerous times”

Sheriff's investigators say David Walter Labrun, 18, admitted to having sex "numerous times" with the 13-year-old victim. (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 11, 2018 at 12:33 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 12:33 PM

BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -An 18-year-old man could spend up to 20 years in prison if convicted of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested David Walter Labrun of Lakeview on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony.

According to a news release from Sheriff John Montgomery, the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a report on Oct. 9 of a 13-year-old female having sexual intercourse with an adult male.

Both the victim and Labrun were interviewed.

“The suspect [Labrun] admitted to having sexual intercourse numerous times with the 13-year-old since August,” the sheriff stated.

Labrun is currently being held at the Baxter County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond awaiting his first appearance in circuit court.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to 5-20 years in prison and fined as much as $15,000.

