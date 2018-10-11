Sheriff: Suspect admitted having sex with girl “numerous times”

BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -An 18-year-old man could spend up to 20 years in prison if convicted of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested David Walter Labrun of Lakeview on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony.
According to a news release from Sheriff John Montgomery, the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a report on Oct. 9 of a 13-year-old female having sexual intercourse with an adult male.
Both the victim and Labrun were interviewed.
“The suspect [Labrun] admitted to having sexual intercourse numerous times with the 13-year-old since August,” the sheriff stated.
Labrun is currently being held at the Baxter County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond awaiting his first appearance in circuit court.
If convicted, he could be sentenced to 5-20 years in prison and fined as much as $15,000.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.