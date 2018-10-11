Thursday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

MONTGOMERY, TX (KAIT/NBC News) - We have some “aMAZEing” video to share with you.
A Houston, Texas area farm is honoring their hometown heroes, the reigning Major League Baseball World Series champions Houston Astros, with an epic corn maze.
The 8-acre corn maze at P-6 Farms in Montgomery contains the familiar "H" on a star Astros logo, as well as the MLB logo.
The Astros will face off with the Boston Red Sox in the upcoming American League Championship Series.
The farm may have to make another update to read 2018 World Series champs in a couple of weeks.
