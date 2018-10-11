WATCH LIVE: Michael leaves “utter destruction;” mosquitoes take over Region 8

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - It’s Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Watch Good Morning Region 8 LIVE On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
Today's forecast: Expect mostly sunny and dry weather today and tomorrow.
Afternoon high temperatures will primarily be in the 60s.
Overnight lows will generally be in the 40s.
Clouds will increase across Region 8 this weekend as temperatures follow a slight warming trend.
Rain chances return Saturday through Monday, but another cold front early next week will keep fall-like temperatures in the forecast.
Michael weakens to tropical storm as it moves through Georgia: “Utter destruction.” That’s how people are describing the damage left behind by Hurricane Michael. We’ll have the latest on this deadly storm, coming up at the top of our 6 a.m. hour.
Mosquitoes taking over Region 8: Does it seem like mosquitoes are taking over Region 8? You’re not alone. The head of one mosquito eradication company says it’s the worst they’ve seen in 10 years.
Local organization works to help schools, students kick a new habit: More and more kids are putting down the smokes and picking up the vapes. Now one local group wants to help them kick that habit.
2 indicted for raping 9-month-old, filming it: A jury indicted two Mid-South men accused of raping a 9-month-old baby and filming it.
