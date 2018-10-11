Wayfinding signs to help visitors

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Wayfinding signs are now located in Batesville to help visitors find various locations and attractions.
Tourism Director at The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, Kyle Christopher, said these signs will make traveling for tourists easier in the city.
“We want to make sure the visitors have the maximum impact on our city.”
The wayfinding program was developed through the IMPACT Tourism Committee, a vision of the citizens in Independence County.
“Community members came together and decided what was important to them and what helped moved our community forward.” Christopher said. “Tourism was a piece of that and the wayfinding program is a big piece of tourism.”
Phase 1 of this regional program was completed on October 4th.
The city is expecting at least 30 locations marked by the signs.
