Arkansas State hosts FBLA conference

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - High-schoolers from across the region had the opportunity Thursday to learn how to get involved in improving their community.
The students descended upon First National Bank Arena at Arkansas State for the Arkansas Future Business Leaders of America’s District 2 fall conference.
The event featured speakers from several area charities about ways to get involved..
“I think it just gives kids the opportunity to get out and be able to you know, connect, versus not just sitting back, not knowing what to do after high school.” Steven Jefferson, Earle High School FBLA adviser, said.
Earle High’s FBLA does donations for Toys for Tots, March of Dimes and has done food drives for the homeless.
Jefferson says that FBLA is good for his school and has helped his students get more involved in their community.
