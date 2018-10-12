Assault victim dies of injuries, police searching for suspects

STEELE, MO (KAIT) - Steele police say a man found severely beaten last month has died from his injuries. Now they’re asking the public’s help in solving the crime.
Jason Lee Mayfield, 43, was injured in an assault on Sept. 28 and flown to Regional One Health Center in Memphis.
He died from his injuries on Thursday, Oct. 11, according to Chief Billy Joe Stanfield.
The chief has asked the sheriff’s office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to help in the investigation.
Anyone with information on this fatal assault should contact the police department at 573-695-2100 or the sheriff’s office at 573-333-4101.
