A Better Region 8: Prescription Drugs

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Something remarkable happened in Washington, D.C. this week.
Both major political parties agreed on something that will benefit almost every American. I know, it's remarkable.
Both parties passed, and President Trump signed a bill that will allow pharmacists to discuss the price of prescription drugs with their customers.
Many insurers made pharmacies sign agreements that barred them from telling you, the consumer, that the cash price for a drug is cheaper than going through your insurance and paying a co-pay.
This new law gets rid of that policy.
Some analysis by the Associated Press has shown the new law may not have a big impact on prices because the pharmaceutical companies can just raise the price on those drugs.
That's a whole different editorial.
What we do want to pay attention to is the fact that our two major political parties agreed to do something that benefits most Americans and they got it done.
It's a small step, but one in the right direction.
Let’s keep pressure on our representatives and senators to reach across the aisle and do what’s right for us all. It’ll make this a Better Region 8.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.