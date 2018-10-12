Clay County opens new bridge near Crockett

CROCKETT, AR (KAIT) - A bridge that has seen a lot of wear and tear in recent years has been replaced with officials saying the new bridge will provide a much safer route for people to travel.
County Road 431 near the Crockett township sees a lot of traffic, and the bridge over Big Creek had seen better days. The bridge sees a lot of traffic from farmers, poultry vehicles and cemetery visitors.
Clay County road crews installed a new steel bridge with the help of a grant from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.
“This cuts down on maintenance because a wooden bridge has to be resurfaced about every three years," Alan Vaughn, Clay County Department of Emergency Management Director said. "This one, we got some in the county that are over 20 years old and never been resurfaced.”
Vaughn says lower maintenance on the new bridge will also help cut down on cost.
The bridge’s total cost was over $92,000 with half of the cost being covered by the grant.
