Five Rivers Medical Center eyes merger with St Bernards

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Five Rivers Medical Center is in early talks with St Bernards of Jonesboro for a possible merger.
Pocahontas City Council members unanimously allowed Five Rivers to negotiate with St Bernards. Five Rivers' building is owned by the City of Pocahontas.
Luther Lewis, the CEO of Five Rivers said that serious talks had picked up within the last two to three weeks.
St. Bernards Senior Vice President of Regional Services, Darren Caldwell released a statement to Region 8 News.
“As an organization, we always want to do what we can to make the region a healthy place to live and work. Over the next several months, we will be exploring a long-term relationship with the City of Pocahontas," Caldwell said.
