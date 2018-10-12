Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

Friday's GMR8 Foxhole 10-12-18
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 12, 2018 at 7:47 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 7:47 AM

LAS VEGAS, NV (KAIT) - Another Friday in the Foxhole means another rendition of the “Friday Song.”

Bryan, Tiffany, and Trey also discussed a “cool” dog that overcame the odds.

Benny is a five-year-old who went from the rescue shelter to being a star on the hockey rink.

His owner found him right before he was to be euthanized and now Benny gives fetch a whole new meaning by retrieving hockey sticks.

Benny has shown the University of Nevada, Las Vegas a doggone good time by skating for the team at a game.

His owner hopes to have him put on his fourth pair of specially designed skates and put on a show for the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights

