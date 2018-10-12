Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

LAS VEGAS, NV (KAIT) - Another Friday in the Foxhole means another rendition of the “Friday Song.”
Bryan, Tiffany, and Trey also discussed a “cool” dog that overcame the odds.
Benny is a five-year-old who went from the rescue shelter to being a star on the hockey rink.
His owner found him right before he was to be euthanized and now Benny gives fetch a whole new meaning by retrieving hockey sticks.
Benny has shown the University of Nevada, Las Vegas a doggone good time by skating for the team at a game.
His owner hopes to have him put on his fourth pair of specially designed skates and put on a show for the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights
