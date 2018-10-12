19 hours: World’s longest flight from Singapore lands in New York area

19 hours: World’s longest flight from Singapore lands in New York area
An Airbus A350-900 test plane is seen at Singapore's Changi Airport at a media preview ahead of the upcoming Singapore Air Show on Monday, Feb. 10, 2014. Airbus is showing off its new wide-body A350 at Asia's biggest airshow this week. It's a strong sign the European plane maker is on schedule to start delivering the advanced jet to airline customers in the second half of the year. (AP Photo/Joseph Nair) (Joseph Nair)
October 12, 2018 at 1:27 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 1:27 PM

(RNN/CNN) - A record-breaking passenger flight has landed in New York.

19 hours: World’s longest flight from Singapore lands in New York

CNN’s Richard Quest took the almost 19-hour-flight Thursday from Singapore to the New York area.

Singapore Airlines relaunched the longest non-stop flight this week from Changi Airport to Newark, NJ.

The airline initially launched the flight in 2004 but canceled it because of fuel prices.

The plane consumes 25 percent less fuel than older generation aircraft of the same size, Campbell Wilson, senior vice president of sales and marketing, of Singapore Airlines told USA Today.

The total flight time on the Airbus A350-900URL is 18 hours and 45 minutes.

It will start by operating three times a week until it moves to a daily service.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.