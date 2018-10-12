Kirk Merritt one of the bright spots in Red Wolves slump

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - This time next week Arkansas State will be back at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves have dropped back to back games, but one of the bright spots in the slump is wide receiver Kirk Merritt.
The transfer from East Mississippi Community College leads A-State in receptions and all purpose yards. Merritt had 9 catches Tuesday vs. Appalachian State. #13 is staying positive in the midst of a skid.
“I think we always come out pretty strong, but the biggest thing is trying to finish in the red zone,” Merritt said. “That’s our biggest struggle right now. The intensity and consistency in practice is what we’re looking for, but we can’t finish right now. Hopefully next week we’ll try to find it. We still control our own destiny, and we can still come out of this pretty strong.”
Arkansas State faces Georgia State Thursday, October 18th at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30pm, you can watch the game on ESPNU.
