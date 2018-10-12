Man dies, person of interest wanted after alleged assault in Steele, MO

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - Police are looking for a person of interest after a man died from an alleged assault in Steele, Missouri.
According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, 43-year-old Jason Lee Mayfield was airlifted to a Memphis hospital on the evening of September 28. He said Mayfield was injured in an alleged assault.
On October 11, Mayfield died from his injuries at the hospital.
Police are looking for a person of interest.
The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Steele Police Department at 573-695-2100 or the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department at 573-333-4101.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.