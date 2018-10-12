NEA Game Fest happening this weekend

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -If you’re looking for some family fun away from screens, you might want to head to Hoxie this weekend.
The NEA Game Fest started Friday afternoon.
The convention is hosted by the NEA Gamers Guild and focuses on table-top games like board games and role playing games.
Game Fest Coordinator Megan Heyl said there is something for every age group, and you don’t have to know all the games to have fun.
“A lot of different games that you can play, a lot of chances to win some of those games and take them home with you and also just a lot of opportunities to raise money for the children’s shelter,” said Heyl.
In addition to the games, there will also be a silent auction and a raffle, and all the proceeds will go to the Children's Shelter.
Jimmy Hudson, a member of the guild, said he hopes the convention gives people a chance to unplug and spend time trying something new.
“There’s something about sitting around the table, we get a shared experience with one another,” said Hudson, “We can play games that are you know, like 18XX legacy games and all kinds of stuff like that. It’s just a lot of fun to be able to talk with people and you have a story to share afterward.”
Game Fest is being held at the Hoxie Service Center.
They will be open until midnight Friday, and will open from 9 a.m. till midnight Saturday.
Those interested in attending should bring cash for badges and concession.
