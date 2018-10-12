Police department receives three grants for safety equipment, technology upgrades

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Three grants awarded to the Jonesboro Police Department are taking some of the expense burdens off of taxpayer dollars.
It’s for equipment like bulletproof vests, body cameras, and updating laptops in the police cars.
The body-worn cameras and vest funding grants JPD received this year are matching ones, meaning the city is responsible for half the cost.
Meanwhile, the Justice Assistance Grant, that will be used to update equipment within the cruisers, is straight funding the department received last year as well.
Chief Rick Elliott said each of these is important in keeping the officers and the community safe while staying on budget.
“For us, there is only x amount of dollars in the checkbook, and we’ve got to budget for the entire city, so there are some times that we have to make cuts,” Chief Elliott said. “But, when it comes to public safety and safety equipment, I will strive and fight for equipment that my officers need.”
Chief Elliott said they can’t run a city on taxpayer dollars alone, so every grant the department can get makes a difference.
