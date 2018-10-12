Police director calls for extra patrols after string of interstate shootings

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the person responsible for a shooting on I-240 Thursday night.
The shooting happened at the Walnut Grove exit near 9 p.m.
Officers said one man was shot and hospitalized in critical condition but has since been upgraded to non-critical. Police said it is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.
Police said the suspects were possibly in a black Nissan Altima.
It was the second interstate shooting of the day after police said a man was shot on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway on Thursday evening. Officers said they found a person who was grazed by a bullet while driving in the area.
Police said this likely stemmed from a road rage incident with the suspect, who was seen driving a four-door BMW.
The shootings happened on the same day police identified the man wanted in a shooting on I-40 and Hollywood earlier this week. Police said 19-year-old Keyshon Parham was identified as the shooter.
Five people were inside a stolen car when that shooting happened. Two of those people were arrested, including one of the three that was shot.
Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said he is reaching out to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol for assistance on the interstate in light of the shootings.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
