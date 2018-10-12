Region 8 Cleaners fire

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Dixie Cleaners in Paragould was in flames earlier today.
Paragould Fire Department got the call around 10 this morning.
Paragould Fire Chief, Kevin Lang, said the cause of the explosion is unknown.
“They got the fire knocked down and mopping up right now” Lang said. “They are working on hot spots, then will try to come back and figure out what caused the explosion.”
Lang said that a couple of employees had minor injuries but no major reported injuries at this time.
