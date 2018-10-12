Region 8 man sentenced to prison for sexual assault

Harold Dean Robinson sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexual assault (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - A Randolph County man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after he was found guilty of second-degree sexual assault.

According to court documents, 49-year-old Harold Dean Robinson was sentenced to 96 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

A rape investigation began in February, after a 15-year-old girl told her school counselor that Robinson had been “touching her in a sexual manner.”

The teen, in a written statement, described several incidents saying Robinson would lay her in a bed and touch her inappropriately.

Robinson will have to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

