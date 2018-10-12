Region 8 teams & athletes win Arkansas tennis state titles

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’ve got some state champions in tennis.
Jonesboro swept the boys & girls spoils in 5A. Tristan Cato & Cole Spainhouer won an all JHS final in boys doubles. Jenna Payne won girls singles, Cameron Hefner and Clara Parker won girls doubles for the 3rd straight year.
The Valley View Lady Blazers won the 4A crown. Cydney Rogers is the singles champ, Evelyn Maurras & Ashlee Shinabery take the doubles title.
The Riverside Lady Rebels are your 2A state champions. Abby Brickell reached the singles final, Bailey Fisher and Carson Smith made the doubles finals.
West Memphis' Carlson Bennage won his 2nd straight singles state title. Jenna Berry of Ridgefield Christian is the 2A girls singles champion.
