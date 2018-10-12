TRAFFIC ALERT: Car collides with combine header

TRAFFIC ALERT: Car collides with combine header
(Davis, Patricia)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 12, 2018 at 1:33 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 1:33 PM

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Traffic was reduced to one lane Friday afternoon after a car struck the back of a combine header.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Highway 67 at the intersection of Airport Road 980 in Lawrence County.

As you can see from these photos from Chase Davis, a Region 8 News reporter, it appeared a small white car struck the back of a combine header being hauled down the highway.

Traffic was reduced to one-lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

No word on injuries.

(KAIT-TV)
(KAIT-TV)
Highway 67 crash (Source: KAIT-TV)
Highway 67 crash (Source: KAIT-TV) (KAIT-TV)

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.