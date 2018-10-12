Football Friday Night (10/12)

The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues with more conference play around Arkansas. West Memphis hosts Jonesboro in our Game of the Week.
FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 Sports app. Online and mobile users can watch the show below.
Oct. 12 Scores >>
We’ll try to bring you action from 12 games. We’ll update this page later tonight with highlights.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - OCTOBER 12TH
Jonesboro at West Memphis (Game of the Week)
Mountain Home at Marion
Valley View at Blytheville
Nettleton at Greene County Tech
Pocahontas at Rivercrest
Gosnell at Brookland
Osceola at Harrisburg
Melbourne at Harding Academy
Corning at Walnut Ridge
McCrory at EPC
Salem at Marked Tree
Caruthersville at Hayti
