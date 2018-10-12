70-year-old man found after going missing from Dexter, MO

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - A man missing out of Dexter, Missouri has been found according to Detective Eddie Holloway with the Dexter Police Department.
Ronald Uthoff, 70, was last seen driving a red 1995 GMC Stepside 271 pickup truck with the Missouri license plate number 7TA377. He was found near Sikeston, Mo.
According to Uthoff’s family he did not take his oxygen with him and may be in the early stages of dimentia.
Cpt. Hank Trout with Dexter Police said he seemed to have gotten in his truck and wondered away from home.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.