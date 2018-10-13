A-State volleyball sweeps Ragin’ Cajuns

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State women’s volleyball team defeated Louisiana in three sets, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 Friday night at First National Bank Arena.
With the win, the Red Wolves rise to 11-9 on the season and 3-4 in the Sun Belt Conference while Louisiana falls to 10-11 and 2-5 in the league.
Carlisa May led the way for the Red Wolves offensively with 17 kills, while Macey Putt followed with 14.
“The girls rallied together and executed the game plan,” said A-State head coach David Rehr. “You always want to get wins on your homecourt and it was good to see several different players find their rhythm tonight.”
In the first set the Red Wolves raced out to an early 3-0 start, setting an aggressive tone in the match. A-State eventually extended its lead to 15-8, forcing a Cajun timeout. However, the Cajuns went on a 4-0 run to pull back within 20-18 and force an A-State timeout. The Red Wolves rallied out of the break and would go on a 5-0 scoring run to take the first set, 25-18.
Ellie Watkins handed out 38 assists in the match, while Tatum Ticker paced the Red Wolves defense with 12 digs. Madison Turner had a team-high two blocks.
Arkansas State kept it close in the second set, using a seven-point run to force a Louisiana timeout with the score at 17-12 in favor of the Red Wolves. The Cajuns were not able to slow down the A-State offense, however, allowing the Red Wolves to take the set 25-20.
The Cajuns battled in set three when they jumped out to an early 3-1 lead over the Red Wolves. However, A-State continued to gained momentum, though, including a 3-0 scoring run to extend their lead to 18-13 forcing a Cajun timeout.
Coming out of the timeout A-State earned a quick four points to push their lead 22-14, eventually taking the match on two attack errors by the Cajuns.
A-State is set to host ULM Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.
