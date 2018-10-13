Arkansas National Guard deployed for Hurricane Michael

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A pair of Blackhawk helicopters, along with Arkansas National Guard members, will be heading to the Southeast to help with recovery operations as part of Hurricane Michael.
According to a post on the Arkansas National Guard Facebook page, the two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters will be joined by teams of five guard members from the 77th Combat Aviation Brigade to help with the mission.
Officials say one helicopter will be used for medical evacuation while another helicopter will be used for casualty evacuation.
The helicopters will be “utilized to aid in search and rescue operations and several other special missions,” the post noted.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet that Arkansas was working to help its neighbors in the wake of the hurricane.
