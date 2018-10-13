9 Arkansas State rugby beats Iowa Central to move to 5-0

Press Release from Arkansas State University
Arkansas State University’s rugby team kept its win streak alive by defeating Iowa Central Community College, 45-11, Saturday afternoon at Curt Huckaby Field. The Red Wolves now stand 5-0 overall, while ICCC drops to 2-4.
Iowa Central, the defending National Small College Rugby Organization (NSCRO) small college national champion, played tough and was able to score the most points on ninth-ranked A-State thus far. But, A-State displayed its veteran experience along with its talented youth to dominate the match.
“We played some good rugby at times, but weren’t able to string several minutes together to really take control,” A-State head coach Blake White said. “The Tritons did a great job of forcing errors and it’s going to give us a lot to work on going forward.”
Arkansas State was led in scoring with two tries each by senior Tanner Pope from Katy, Texas, and freshman Mazvitaishe Nuamarebvu from Zimbabwe. Other scores were produced by junior forward Jake Ray of Concord, Calif., sophomore center John Scotti of Daytona Beach, Fla., and sophomore Patrick Meagher of Brisbane, Australia.
Senior Val Balande of Bordeaux, France, connected on five of seven of his conversion kicks.
After taking a week off, the Red Wolves will travel to Belleville, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 27, to play Lindenwood-Belleville. Start time is 5 p.m.
