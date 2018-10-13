Doctor match problems to potentially helpful vitamin solutions

NATIONAL (NBC/KAIT) - Doctors said they recommended eating nutrients before turning to a pill, but there’s help available under the right circumstances.
According to doctors, if a person exercises, eats right, and they’re looking for a boost, there’s help available for sleep, digestion, energy and even gray hairs.
People deficient in B6 are more prone to gray hair, according to one study, but many may only be familiar with its effects on sleep. B6 may help some stay asleep. Magnesium can help with relaxation. However, trouble falling asleep, could mean Cortisol is to blame, that's the stress hormone. Use PS150 to bring Cortisol down. It also may help with memory function and ADHD.
If weight loss or digestive is a dilemma, dietitian Erin Gussler said to try an enzyme, called "Digestive bitters".
"That bitter taste actually triggers your brain to say 'hey there's food coming. Create digestive enzymes," said Gussler.
Omega-3 supplements can be important for inflammation and DHA. DHA is an important ingredient in prenatals. Gussler recommended a combination for moms-to-be.
"I like to do a good prenatal, I like to do a fish oil and then I also like to add some Choline to that," said Gussler.
In pregnancy many future moms may also hear a lot about Folate. Gussler said to be careful not to buy folic acid. She said there are several different B vitamins but a folic acid is a synthetic form of a b vitamin. According to Gussler, synthetic versions are not as well regulated. So she recommended brands like Nordic Naturals.
The only vitamins she said to stay away from are gummys. They have a lot of unnecessary added sugar.
When it comes to vitamin D to help support a healthy immune system, Gussler said to make sure to take the supplement in the morning. Vitamin D can interfere with melatonin production and make sleep more difficult.
