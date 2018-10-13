Fire chief, wife donates swing set to park

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) - In August, Hoxie city officials worked with the wrestling team at Williams Baptist University to clean up the city’s park.
Chris Ditto and his wife wanted to do more.
The couple donated a swing set after they noticed there wasn’t any play equipment for small children at the park.
Ditto said he grew up playing in the park and wants his children and other kids to be able to enjoy the park like he did.
“Cities are hurting for money, and we can’t beautify the park for our children or any other places without grants or help from the public,” Ditto said.
He hopes that other community members see that they can help make the park a beautiful place through a personal donation.
Anyone interested in donating to the park should call Hoxie City Hall.
