Firefighters were key in solving arson, burglary investigation

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - It’s a case of firefighters turned crime fighters.
A routine investigation into a house fire led to the arrest of three juveniles in connection to that fire and a burglary in the same area.
It happened Monday in the 2100-block of Harrisburg Road.
While battling the blaze, firefighters found evidence to prompt the arson investigation.
But it was the following day at the scene that got the ball rolling.
Firefighters found signs of forced entry into the home, and once inside they noticed the house had been ransacked.
While investigating, fire marshals noticed three juveniles walking around the area during school hours.
"The one juvenile that we contacted was carrying a large bag and that bag was open," Division Chief Jason Wills said. "One of the fire marshals observed that it contained guns."
After contacting Jonesboro police, evidence was found to link the kids to the house fire and another burglary in the same area.
The three were arrested. One of which, Gabriel Walton, 17, will be charged as an adult.
And according to a press release, the victim that was injured in the fire is still in critical condition.
Wills said he’s proud of his department for taking the extra initiative and being so aware of their surroundings throughout the investigation.
