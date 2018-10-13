Haley Husted’s hat trick fuels A-State soccer victory

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Haley Husted’s first career hat trick powered Arkansas State to a 4-1 victory over Sun Belt Conference opponent Troy at the Troy Soccer Complex on Friday evening.
Husted’s hat trick was the sixth in school history and the first since Tory Pitts recorded one in 2011 as the Red Wolves (6-5-2, 3-3) earned three points as they continue to battle for one of the top spots in the conference standings.
Already leading 1-0 in the match, Husted connected on her first goal of the match in the 42nd minute when she took a cross from Madison Garrison on the right wing and finished off a run into the center of the box for a two goal lead.
The freshman from Norman, Okla., scored again in the 68th minute after collecting a loose ball inside the box and scored on a on a goalkeeper’s deflection to go up 3-1. Her final goal of the night came in the 90th minute when she intercepted a pass just outside the box and put away the finish from close range to set the final at 4-1.
“We have been playing really well over the last three matches, but we just have not been able to get the results we have been hoping for,” A-State head coach Brian Dooley said. “Haley Husted had an amazing evening for us, but the team as a whole played really well and we came away with three crucial points on the road that are always tough to get in our league.”
Taylor Schneider got Arkansas State going in the 38th minute with her second goal of the year when she pushed in a header off an assist from Haley Husted to go up 1-0. The assist helped Husted finish with seven points on the evening, tied for third most in school history in a single match.
The Red Wolves controlled much of the pace throughout the match held a 15-7 edge in shots, including nine shots on goal. The team also took 13 corner kicks, and nearly converted a penalty kick when Dana O’Boye’s attempt was stopped in the 89th minute. The save went out of play, which led to an A-State corner which eventually helped setup Husted’s final goal of the night.
Troy scored its only goal of the night when Kiersten Edlund took a penalty try in the 60th minute, but was denied the goal on a diving save from Kelsey Ponder. However, Ponder was unable to cleanly collect the rebound and Troy quickly put in the second try on a kick from Karina Valeriano to close within 2-1 at the time of the goal.
A-State continues SBC play on Sunday, Oct. 14, which it travels to Little Rock to take on the Trojans. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. from the Coleman Sports Complex.
