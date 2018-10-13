24 Harding beats SW Oklahoma State 50-10

Press Release from Harding Sports
No. 24 Harding’s fast start Saturday against Southwestern Oklahoma lasted all the way into the third quarter.
Harding scored touchdowns on each of its first six possessions, including two passing touchdowns for the for the first time this season, and defeated Southwestern 50-10 in Great American Conference action at ASAP Energy Field.
Harding improved to 5-2 overall and in the GAC with the victory, winning its ninth straight regular season road game. Southwestern lost its third consecutive home game and fell to 2-5 overall and in conference.
Harding scored touchdowns on all five of its first half possessions, led Southwestern 36-0 at halftime, then scored on its opening possession of the third quarter.
Taylor Bissell scored on a 36-yard run with 10:55 left in the first quarter. Cole Chancey added a 1-yard TD with 2:47 left in the first, and added a 7-yard scoring run with 9:00 left in the second quarter.
Following an on-side kick recovered by Christian Witt, Preston Paden connected with Kohl Blickenstaff on a 26-yard TD pass with 4:59 left in the half. The extra point hit the upright and Harding led 27-0.
A defensive stand led to Harding's next points. Defensive lineman Willie Nash sacked Southwestern quarterback Casey Freeman at the Bulldog 1-yard line. With Southwestern attempting to punt, punter Kane Bowen stepped out of the end zone for a safety to give Harding a 29-0 lead with 3:02 left in the half. Harding had two safeties in its victory over Southwestern last season.
Harding's final score of the half came with 34 seconds left. Southwestern stopped Harding near midfield, but an offside penalty allowed Harding's drive to continue. Paden hit Taylor Thompson over the middle for a 24-yard TD pass.
Harding rushed for 273 yards and had 323 total in the first half. Southwestern had only 12 rushing yards and 12 passing yards for 24 total.
An 8-yard Jesse Honnas TD run on Harding's first possession of the second half and an 8-yard Dra Smith interception return for a TD accounted for Harding's third-quarter scoring.
Southwestern's lone touchdown came on a 2-yard Kedron Banks run with 5:46 left in the game.
Harding returns to Searcy next Saturday to host Northwestern Oklahoma for Homecoming. Kickoff at First Security Stadium is at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.