November election to decide hundreds of area political races

November election to decide hundreds of area political races
Ballot box
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 13, 2018 at 8:29 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 8:29 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Voters will head to the polls Nov. 6 to decide federal, state, county and city races throughout Northeast Arkansas with several major races on the ballot.

Early voting begins Oct. 22 throughout the state, with polling sites open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

There is no early voting on Sundays and early voting will end at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, according to Arkansas state law. Officials suggest voters contact their county clerk’s office or visit the Secretary of State’s Voter View website to find out more about polling places for early voting and on Nov. 6.

The following is a look at the November general election and the races that will be on the ballot:

FEDERAL RACES

Arkansas voters will decide four U.S. House seats on Nov. 6.

In the 1st District, which covers most if not all of Region 8, incumbent Republican Rep. Rick Crawford is facing both Democratic challenger Chintan Desai and Libertarian Elvis Presley this fall.

1st District

Rep. Rick Crawford

Chintan Desai

Elvis Presley

Incumbent Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock is facing Democratic challenger State Rep. Clarke Tucker and Libertarian Joe Ryne Swafford in the 2nd District, which covers White County.

Also, incumbent Republican Reps. Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman are running for re-election in the 3rd and 4th Districts, respectively.

Womack is facing Democrat Josh Mahony and Libertarian Michael J. Kalagias, while Westerman is facing Democrat Hayden Catherine Shamel, Libertarian Tom Canada and write-in Susan Ann Martin.

STATE RACES

All seven statewide offices are also on the ballot this year.

GOVERNOR

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is seeking a second term in office and will face Democrat Jared Henderson and Libertarian Mark West on Nov. 6.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Jared Henderson

Mark West

LT. GOVERNOR

Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is also seeking a second term in office and will face Democrat Anthony D. Bland Sr. and Libertarian Frank Gilbert.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin

Anthony D. Bland

Frank Gilbert

SECRETARY OF STATE

The race is an open seat as three candidates are running for the job of being the state’s top election official.

Republican Land Commissioner John Thurston is running against Democrat Susan Inman and Libertarian Christopher Olson. The winner of the election will replace Republican Secretary of State Mark Martin, who is term-limited and cannot seek another term in office.

John Thurston

Susan Inman

Christopher Olson

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Incumbent Leslie Rutledge ran unopposed in the GOP primary in May and will face Democrat Mike Lee and Libertarian Kerry Hicks in November.

Both Lee and Hicks also filed unopposed in their party’s primaries.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Mike Lee

Kerry Hicks

AUDITOR

Incumbent Republican Andrea Lea will face Libertarian David E. Dinwiddie in the November general election.

Auditor Andrea Lea

David E. Dinwiddie

LAND COMMISSIONER

The race is also an open seat as three candidates also filed to run this year. The candidates are Republican Tommy Land, Democrat Larry Williams and Libertarian T.J. Campbell.

The winner will replace Thurston, who is running for Secretary of State.

Tommy Land

Larry Williams

T.J. Campbell

TREASURER

Incumbent Republican Dennis Milligan is facing Libertarian Ashley Ewald during the November general election.

Treasurer Dennis Milligan

Ashley Ewald

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

Two candidates are also running for a seat on the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Justice Courtney Goodson is being challenged by attorney David Sterling for the position 3 on the court. Goodson and Sterling were the top two vote getters in the May 22 primary.

PROPOSED BALLOT ISSUES

There are five proposed ballot issues that will be on the November ballot, according to wording from the Secretary of State’s office.

They include:

· Issue 1: Proposing an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution to limit attorneys' contingency fees in civil actions to thirty-three and one-third percent (33 1/3%) of the net recovery; to limit awards of punitive damages and non-economic damages in civil actions; to require adjustments to the limitations on punitive and non-economic damage awards for inflation or deflation; and to provide that the General Assembly may, by a three-fifths vote of each house, amend or repeal a rule of pleading, practice, or procedure prescribed by the Supreme Court and adopt a rule of pleading, practice, or procedure.

· Issue 2: An amendment to the Arkansas Constitution concerning the presentation of valid photographic identification when voting; requiring that a voter present valid photographic identification when voting in person or when casting an absentee ballot; and providing that the State of Arkansas issue photographic identification at no charge to eligible voters lacking photographic identification.

· Issue 3: A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution concerning term limits for members of the Arkansas General Assembly; to provide that no person may be elected to more than three (3) two-year terms as a member of the House of Representatives, to more than two (2) four-year terms as a member of the Senate, or to any term that, if served, would cause the member to exceed a total of ten (10) years of service in the General Assembly; to repeal Section 2(c) of Amendment 73 that established a years-of-service limit on members of the General Assembly of sixteen (16) years; to provide that the ten-year service limit shall include all two (2) and four (4) year terms, along with full years of any partial term served as a result of a special election to fill a vacancy; to apply the limits to terms and service in the General Assembly on and after January 1, 1993; to provide that this amendment shall not cut short or invalidate a term to which a member of the General Assembly was elected prior to the effective date of this amendment; to provide that notwithstanding the General Assembly’s constitutional authority to propose amendments to the Constitution, the General Assembly shall not have the authority to propose an amendment to the Constitution regarding term limits for the House of Representatives or Senate, and to continue reserving that power to the people under Article 5, Section 1, as amended by Amendment 7; and to declare that if any provision of this amendment should be held invalid, the remainder shall stand.

· Issue 4: An Amendment to Require Four Licenses to be Issued for Casino Gaming at Casinos, One Each in Crittenden (to Southland Racing Corporation), Garland (to Oaklawn Jockey Club, Inc.), Pope, and Jefferson Counties.

· Issue 5: An Act to amend the Arkansas Code concerning the State minimum wage; the Act would raise the current State minimum wage from eight dollars and fifty cents ($8.50) per hour to nine dollars and twenty-five cents ($9.25) per hour on January 1, 2019, to ten dollars ($10.00) per hour on January 1, 2020, and to eleven dollars ($11.00) per hour on January 1, 2021.

STATE HOUSE

There are eight area state House races on the ballot this year.

They include:

· District 46 (Part of White): Rep. Les Eaves, R; Drew Tanner, L

· District 47 (Woodruff and parts of Independence, Jackson and White counties): Craig Christiansen, R; Rep. Michael John Gray, D

· District 49 (Parts of Cross, Monroe and St. Francis counties): Rep. Steve Hollowell, R; Howard Smith II, D

· District 54 (Parts of Mississippi and Poinsett counties): Rep. Johnny Rye, R; Austin W. Jones, D

· District 55 (Parts of Crittenden and Mississippi counties): Gary Tobar, R; Rep. Monte Hodges, D

· District 56 (Clay and parts of Greene, Lawrence and Randolph counties): Rep. Joe Jett, R; Ryan Carter, D

· District 61 (Fulton and parts of Baxter, Randolph and Sharp counties): Marsh Davis, R; Rep. Scott Baltz, D

STATE SENATE

There are two area state Senate races on the ballot this year.

They include:

· District 17 (Part of Baxter, Boone and Marion counties): Sen. Scott Flippo, R; Kevin Vornheder, L

· District 19 (Independence, Izard, Sharp and parts of Fulton and Randolph counties): Rep. James Sturch, R; Susi Epperson, D. The incumbent, Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R, was defeated by Sturch in the May primary.

COUNTY AND CITY RACES

Based on lists provided by area county clerks, the following are a list of county and city races on the ballot on Nov. 6:

BAXTER COUNTY

JP 8: Edna Marie Fusco-R; Shane Tilley-D

Cotter Mayor: Mac Caradine, Roland Morris

Cotter City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Carolyn Gill, Nathan Buck

Cotter City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Thurman Williams; Charles "Chuck" Sugg

Cotter City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: John Bell, Schuyler Brower

Cotter City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Richard Gipson; Wayne Alexander

Mountain Home Mayor: Hillrey Adams, Dave Almond, Nancy Osmon

Mountain Home City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Bob "DJ Peace" Van Harzen, Carl Graves

Mountain Home City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Jennifer Baker, Calvin "Clint" Czeschin Jr.

CLAY COUNTY

Assessor: Erika Snow-R; Tracy Gurley-D

Corning Mayor: Rob Young, Gregory D. Ahrent, Mickey Hollins, Bob Fry

Corning City Clerk: Leah Kilbreath, J'Anna Couch, Kelly J. Mahan

Corning City Council, North Ward, Pos. 1: Terry Masterson, George E. "Bobby" Lowe

Corning City Council, North Ward, Pos. 2: Ray Vannoy, Logan Carpenter

Corning City Council, South Ward, Pos. 2: Mark D. Woods, Trent McKinney

Peach Orchard Mayor: Linda Gilland, Bobbie Kunold, Dianne Neill

Peach Orchard City Council, Pos. 2: Debbie Malding, William "Bill" Rieger

Piggott Mayor: Jim Poole, Travis Williams

Piggott City Clerk: Ramona Magee, Julie McMillon

Piggott City Council, North Ward, Pos. 2: Mike Cook, Kevin Jones

Piggott City Council, South Ward, Pos. 2: Jamey Parks, Brent Sanders, Jimmy L. Chilcutt

St. Francis Mayor: Teressa Johnson, Charles Conley

CLEBURNE COUNTY

County Judge: Jerry Holmes-R; Tom Mix-I

JP 4: Sean P. Blackburn-R; Sam Foust-I

JP 9: Phil Grace-R; Stephen Choate-D

Greers Ferry Mayor: John L. Carlton, Tracy Davis

Heber Springs City Clerk: Nancy Hurley, Ann Sentel

Quitman Mayor: Cyndi Kerr, Stan Reynolds

Quitman City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Samuel Pike, Tonia Mauldin Shue

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY

JP 2: Jason Price-R, Fred Bowers-D, Danny Oswald-I

JP 3: George Johnson-D, Linda Denny-I

JP 4: Billie Sue Hoggard-R; Vince Pearcy-I

JP 5: Don Mullenix-R; Barbara Weinstock-I

JP 6: Darrel Cook-R; Rodney Dunlap-I

JP 10: Steve Cline-R; Garrett Barnes-I

JP 13: Kevin Williams-R; Ray Kidd-I

Bay Mayor: Darrell Kirby, Roger Rose

Bay City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Jerry Hunt, Curtis Hogan

Bay City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Donald R. Gray, Laura Robertson

Bono Mayor: Danny Shaw, L.M. Duncan

Brookland City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Wilson Shipman, Benjamin D. Miles

Brookland City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Floss J. Gandy, William Thompson, Lacey Elder

Caraway Mayor: Barry Riley, Bo James, Billy E. Wells

Caraway City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Donald Zell, Marvin Browning

Jonesboro City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Dr. Charles Coleman, Tom Elwood

Jonesboro City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 1: John W. Street, Amanda Dunavant

Jonesboro City Council, Ward 5, Pos. 1: Larry J. "LJ" Bryant, Robert Speer

Jonesboro City Council, Ward 6, Pos. 1: Bobby Long, Tommy Baker

Lake City Clerk/Treasurer: Lisa Maynard Sitz, Gail Carner

Lake City City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Jeff Wisham, Michael R. Carner

Brookland Annexation: Yes or No

CRITTENDEN COUNTY

Sheriff: Rob French-R, Mike Allen-D

Treasurer: Devin Griggs-R, Matt Thompson-D

Coroner: Dennis Smith-R, William L. Wolfe-D

JP 12: John Rech Jr.-R, Cynthia Lucas-D

Crawfordsville Mayor: Joe Marotti, Sterling Briggs

Earle Mayor: Ramonda Henderson, Sherman Smith

Earle City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Kenneth Cross, Sandra Holloway

Earle City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Jimmie C. Barham, Betty L. Williams

Earle City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Tyneshia Bohanon, Grinda Luckett

Earle City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 1: Robert L. Udell Sr., Demetrius Johnson

Edmondson Mayor: Hayward Shaw Jr., Edward Coleman, Ira Ewing, Art Gillard

Edmondson City Council, Pos. 4: Aubrey Embery, Sidney T. Prackett

Edmondson City Council, Pos. 5: Coletha Jones Vasser, James Mitchell

Gilmore Mayor: Christene Brownlee, Bruce Delaney

Gilmore City Council, Pos. 2: Kyle Kline, Terry Lee Person

Gilmore City Council, Pos. 4: Dontavious White, Dotson Markham, MD

Horseshoe Lake Mayor: Garry G. Hahne, Shawn Siders

Horseshoe Lake Recorder/Treasurer: Carol Adams, Jordyn Benefield

Horseshoe Lake City Council, Pos. 1: Trina Scarbrough; Lynn B. Kee

Horseshoe Lake City Council, Pos. 2: Michael Carter, Harris M. Lentz III, Nora Seaton

Jericho City Council, Pos. 4: Elaine Dupree, Brenda Payne

Marion Mayor: Frank Fogleman, Michael "Kelly" O'Neal

Marion City Council Jasper I-2: David Bigger, Bradly "Brad" Moore

Sunset Mayor: Lensey Hayes, Reginald Lynn Brown, Joyce Ann Butler

West Memphis Mayor: Hiriam Wayne Croom, Eric Johnson, Frederick Leonard, Marco McLendon, Desha Lorenzo Parker III, Ramona Taylor

West Memphis City Clerk: Joyce Gray, Phillip Para

West Memphis City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Bradford K. Roe, James Holt

West Memphis City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Jack L. Poff, Charles E. Wheeless

West Memphis City Council, Ward 5, Pos. 1: Donald Boyd, Alfred Felton. Helen J. Harris

CROSS COUNTY

County Judge: Jason Andrews-R, Donnie Sanders-D

Sheriff: David West-R, J.R. Smith-D

Treasurer: Mary Beth Munn Eakin-R, Karen M. McCorkle-D

JP 2: Kent Goff-R, Ricky Lace-D

JP 9: Bobby Johnson-R, James C. Davis-D, Scott May-I

Cherry Valley Mayor: Walter D. Mills, Adam Love

Hickory Ridge Mayor: Billy Joe Proctor, Carl David Jones Sr.

Parkin Mayor: Diane Patterson, Carolyn R. Slaughter

Parkin City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: David Hickman, Janice Rena McCoy, Sandra K. Hopkins, Nellie Walker Lopp

Parkin City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Mary Willis, Delores Atkins

Parkin City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Tammy White, Prongue Shea Griffin, James L. Brown

Wynne Mayor: Kenneth Lofton, Lindell Staggs, Jennifer Hobbs, Rolland A. Geror

Wynne City Attorney: Kathleen Talbott, Vincent E. Guest

Wynne City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Hugh Whitby, Lester D. Miller Sr., Shelby Clark

Wynne City Council, Ward, 3, Pos. 1: Robert "Buck" Morris, Kevin Watts

Wynne City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 1: Freddie Smith, Jeremy Mitchell

Wynne City Council, Ward 5, Pos. 1: Mike Hamrick, Tyler Waymire, Joey Mohr

FULTON COUNTY

County Judge: Jim Kendrick-R, Darrell Zimmer-D

JP 3: Gene McBride-R, Burton Yarnell-D

JP 5: Randy L. Wilson-R, Johnny Moody-D

JP 7: Ray Matthew-R, Tesa Bishop Nelson-D

JP 9: Charles R. Kendrick-R, Jimmy Marler-D

GREENE COUNTY

County Judge: Rusty A. McMillon-R, Jerry P. Shipman-D

Sheriff: David Carter-R, Steve Franks-D

JP 5: Craig Brasher-R, Dusty Kennemore-D

JP 6: Phillip Keeling-R, Don Lambert-D

JP 8: Shawntae Thompson-R; Johnice Brown-D

Marmaduke City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Chris Baugh, Misty L. Wess

Oak Grove Heights Mayor: Rudy Garner, Ed Smith

Oak Grove Heights City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Tony Staires, Tammy Riggins

Paragould City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Susan Kueter Williams, Chris Dickinson

Paragould City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 2: Charles F. Long, Tim Roswell

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY

County Clerk: Tracey Nast Mitchell-R, Sakarin Koonopakarn-D

Circuit Clerk: Greg Wallis-R, Deborah Finley-D

Assessor: Diane Tucker-R, Dorianne Dias-D

JP 6: Tammy Pearce-R, Anthony Pitts-D

JP 7: Anna King-R, Bill Hicks-D

JP 9: Johnathan Abbott-R, Randy Alan Seale-D

JP 11: Dennis Stephens-R, Sarah Jones-D

Cave City City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Tammy Smith, Kenneth Wilson

Cushman City Council, Pos. 2: Alicia Wood, Brittany Hurley

Cushman City Council, Pos. 5: Don Riley, Caroline Goodwin

Sulphur Rock City Council, Pos. 2: Donna Crabtree. Judson Echols

Sulphur Rock City Council, Pos. 3: Billy R. Burns, Sandra Davis

Sulphur Rock City Council, Pos. 5: Russell Moyer, Greg Graham

IZARD COUNTY

County Judge: Eric Smith-R, Warren Anthony Skelton-D

Sheriff: Earnie Blackley-R, Rick Kimble-D

Collector: Paul D. Womack-R, Marilyn Downing-D

JP 2: Walter R. Hagan-R, Thomas W. Rushing-D

JP 3: John Walker-R, Jared Johnson-D, Randy "Hank" Sherill-I

JP 4: Michelle Graetz-R, Willie Moser-D

JP 7: Christopher Blake Johnson-R, Brian Biard-D

Calico Rock Mayor: Ronald Guthrie, Greg Hamby

Calico Rock City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Steven Lively, Cynthia Lee Wildhagen

Calico Rock City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Howard Jeffery, Leon Cheatham

Horseshoe Bend Mayor: Craig M. Huckaby, Marty McKnight

Horseshoe Bend City Council Ward 3, Pos. 1: OG Minze, George Williamson

Melbourne City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 2: Mike Cone, Sonia Blankenship

Oxford Mayor: Billy Ray Harris, Douglas Yancey

Pineville Mayor: Sharon K. Sanders, Joe Stephen

Pineville City Council, Pos. 1: Janet Davis, Jeff Sanders, Cathy Copeland

JACKSON COUNTY

Sheriff: Ricky Morales-R, David Lucas-D

Circuit Clerk: Barbara Metzger Hackney-R, Karen Fortune Cathey-D

Assessor: Lezlie Johnson-R, Diann Ballard-D

JP 6: Wayne Long-R, Robert "Bob" Harris-D

JP 7: Robert Pankey-R, Jerry W. Mann-D

Beedeville Mayor: Wyant Beede , Dwight David Burnette

Beedeville City Council, Pos. 1: Jeannettie Driver , William Floyd Kullman

Beedeville City Council, Pos. 2: Danny Reynolds, Shayna Schorg

Beedeville City Council, Pos. 3: Linda Reynolds, Jimmy R. Little

Beedeville City Council, Pos. 4: Carolyn S. Beede, Jenia Schorg

Diaz Mayor: Jimmy Simpson, Michael Due

Diaz City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Vickie J. Due, Rickey J. Clark, Glynis Dunham

Jacksonport City Council, Pos. 3: Joyce Guffey, Myra E. Barber

Newport Mayor: Scott Whitmire-R, Latasha Robinson-I, David Stewart-I, Kathye Ross-I, Wayne Beard-I

Swifton City Council, Pos. 1: Steven Owens-D, Chuck McDonald-I

Swifton City Council, Pos. 5: Maston B. Kinder-D, Robby McGuire-I

Tuckerman Mayor: David Dixon-R, Rick Womack-I

Tuckerman City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Benny Malone-R, Keith Riley-D

Tuckerman City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Bearl D. Bennett-D, Kaye Bagsby Person-I

Tuckerman City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Jessica Faith Johnson-R, Mitzi Milligan-D

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Sheriff: Jimmy Danley-R, Jeff Yates-D

Treasurer: Samantha Jones-R, Connie Mullen-D, Rob Combs-I

Coroner: Robert Chris Warden-D, Tim McComas-I

JP 5: Ernest (Junior) Briner-D, Frank Owens-I

Black Rock Mayor: Bonnie Ragsdale, Gayle Brock, Vesta K. Smith

Black Rock City Council Ward 1, Pos. 1: Christy Robertson, Trisha Meeks, Greg Hall

Hoxie Mayor: John W. Stowers, Dennis Coggins, Marty Harris, Lanny Tinker, Redda Russell

Hoxie City Clerk: Peggy Miles, Jen Doyle

Hoxie City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Darrell Pickney, Wayne Callahan, Steve Adamson

Hoxie City Council, Ward, 2, Pos. 1: Larry Couch, Kenny Franks

Hoxie City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Becky Linebaugh, Richard Millsap, Cliff Farmer

Ravenden Mayor: James Larry Gibbens, Dannie Smith

Ravenden City Council, Pos. 1: Timothy McComas, Betty J. Clements

Ravenden City Council, Pos. 3: Larry "Butch" Dail, Clarence Henson

Ravenden City Council, Pos. 4: John G. Starnes, Patrick Hovis

Ravenden City Council, Pos. 5: Steven Blansett, Donna Bartlett

Walnut Ridge Mayor: Charles Snapp, JR Rogers

Walnut Ridge City Attorney: Nancy L. Hall, Ethan Weeks

Walnut Ridge City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: David Martin, Wendell Jones

Walnut Ridge City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 1: Ty Callahan, Jeff Taylor

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY

County Judge: John Alan Nelson-R, Darrell “Frog” Gist-I

County Clerk: Tyler Dunegan-R, Janice Currie-D

Sheriff: Bobby Ephlin-R, Dale Cook-D

Collector: Susan Goff McCormick-R, Jacqueline K. Welspom-I

Assessor: Harley Bradley-R. Gwendolyn Orr-I

JP 8: Ricky Ash-R, Emma Jackson-D

JP 10: Betty V. Hepler-R, Sandra Kennedy-Mitchell-D

Bassett Mayor: David Nolen Elrod, Steve Welch

Blytheville Mayor: James W. Sanders, Tom Henry, Harold L. Sudbury

Blytheville City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Stan Parks, Don Driskell, Vera James

Blytheville City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: L.C. Hartsfield III, Matt Perrin

Gosnell Mayor: John Pate, Teresa Walker, Darryl Grissom

Gosnell City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Eric Blount, James Christopher, C. Steve Ledbetter

Keiser Mayor: George A. Herriman, Eddie L. Gardner

Keiser City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Laura L. Smith, Rethia Hopkins

Keiser City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Jerry Sellars, Lynn Skaggs

Leachville City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Michael Webster, Steven W. Lancaster

Luxora Mayor: Jasper Jackson, Lee Charles Brown Jr., Joey Ramiriz

Luxora City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Billie Fernandez, Regina Winford, Carl W. Miner

Luxora City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Annie Wms Clark, Finda Robertson

Luxora City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Willie Willis, Loretta McCadney

Luxora City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Tracy A. Range, Darrell Talley

Manila Mayor: Wayne Wagner, Jackie W. Hill

Manila City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Wendell Poteet, Tony Hawkins, Donald Nunnally

Osceola Mayor: Dickie Kennemore, Sally Wilson. William "Steve" Stallings

Osceola City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Stanley L. Williams Sr., Donnie Pugh

Osceola City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Gregory Baker, Dot Pollock

Osceola City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Gary Cooper, Adrian Jones, Pastor Archie L. Thomas

Wilson Mayor: Perry Tippy, Becton Bell

Wilson City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Dewayne Lucius, Johnny Worsham

Wilson City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Tony King, Jimmy W. Walker

Wilson Property Vote: Yes or No

POINSETT COUNTY

JP 6: Larry Fowler-R, Gene Terry-D

JP 7: Lamon Moye-R, Donnie Taylor-I

JP 8: Jeff Jones-D, Louis Jones Sr.-I

Jail Sales Tax: Yes or No

Harrisburg Mayor: Wayne King, Justin Kimble, Randy Mills

Harrisburg City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Bernard "Skeeter" Blancato, Tyler McIntosh

Harrisburg City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 1: Vickie Lowery, Matt Brazile

Lepanto Mayor: Dale Dunlap, Earnie Hill

Lepanto City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Franklin Lee Hendrix, Judy Blocker

Marked Tree Mayor: Jim Huff, McDaniel Danny Johnson

Marked Tree City Attorney: Jobi Teague, Mike Dabney, Rhonda Gail Davis

Marked Tree City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Cleo Johnson, Louis Bailey

Marked Tree City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Brad Daniels, Sheri Whitlow

Marked Tree City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Julie Carter, Steve Craig

Marked Tree City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 2: Lisa R. McCrary, Sierra Harsson Tacker

Trumann Mayor: Barbara Lewallen, Sheila Walters, Gary Hill, Keith Blasingame, Debbie Cook

Trumann City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Hollie Stevens, Rick Atkins

Trumann City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Carin McClung, Matthew Miller

Trumann City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Hazel Riley, Kevin Lee Baxter

Trumann City Council, Ward 5, Pos. 1: James L. Baker, Anthony Dale Parker

Tyronza City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Chris Thomas, Linda Sue Hall

Weiner Mayor: Tyler Sitzer, Michael R. Frasier, Joe Trotter, Franklin Kimble

Weiner City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Brian Hicks, Kitty N. Hatcher

Lepanto Annex: Yes or No

RANDOLPH COUNTY

County Judge: David Jansen-D, Keith R. Ward-I

Sheriff: David Edington-I, Chris Winebaugh-D, Dane C. Dillion-I, Kevin Bell-I

JP 1: Brock Burgess-R, Sherley Johnson-D

JP 4: Michael L. Brown-R, Dewrell Thompson-D

Wet/Dry: Wet or Dry

Maynard City Council, Pos. 1: Blake Davis, Cindy Hart-Layton

Pocahontas Mayor: Kary Story, Jerald Manning, Keith Sutton

Pocahontas City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: John Allen French, Rob Olvey

Pocahontas City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Mark Brown, Nathan Camp

Ravenden Springs Mayor: Johnny Cochran, Suzanne Matthews

Ravenden Springs City Council, Pos. 1: Paul Garrett, Keith Matthews, Judy Spears

Ravenden Springs City Council, Pos. 3: Sheila A. Donovan, Lesa Poola

Ravenden Springs City Council, Pos. 4: Larry Hackworth, Oscar Smith

Ravenden Springs City Council, Pos. 5: Regina Briggs, Rebecca Marie Garrett

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY

Sheriff/Collector: Gregory Todd Gray-R, Robert May-D

JP 4: David Coleman-R, Luther Lieblong-D

Forrest City Mayor: Tim Astin, Larry Bryant, Christopher Oswalt, Henry Peacock, Cedric Williams

Forrest City City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Jim Bailey, Ronald Williams

Forrest City City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Ardelia Echols, Jason Evansington

Forrest City City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Justin Reeves, Frank Shaw

Forrest City City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 1: Dana Poteat, Ronald Sayles

Hughes Mayor: Lincoln Barnett, Grady Collum

Hughes City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Dennis Babb Sr., Rudolph Robinson

Hughes City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Irene Combs, Tracy McDonald, James Reece

Hughes City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Thomas Beene, Jesse White

Hughes City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Earnestine Jackson, Dovie Wolf

Hughes City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Mary Ann Davis, Sheryl Owens

Madison Mayor: Yvonne L. Davis, Bobby Hardrick Sr., Barbara Madison Malone, Roy L. Winfrey

SHARP COUNTY

Coroner: Renee Clay-Circle-R, Seth H. Wortham-D

JP 1: Phillip Sullivan-R, Roger C. Stark-D

JP 5: Tony Vaughn-R. Ruth Rogers-D

JP 6: Everett McGuire-R, David R. Cook-D, Jackie Pickett-I

Jail Vote Yes or No

Cave City City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Tammy Smith, Kenneth Wilson

Cherokee Village Mayor: Darryl Matson, Russ Stokes

Cherokee Village City Clerk: Deb Weichinger, Billie J. Suiter

Cherokee Village City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Paul R. Huensch, Stephen D. Thompson

Hardy Mayor: Timothy Francis Seager, Ernie Rose, Nina A. Thornton, Jason Jackson

Hardy City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Bob Gilliland, Vickie J. Rice

Hardy City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Laura J. Smith, Penny Mendes Allen

Hardy City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Bruce Thurow, Nimmi Desai

Hardy City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: David Bathrick, Matthew Coggins

Hardy City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Tracie Moore, Mark Gordon

Hardy City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Raymond Hicks, Sue Taylor

Highland Mayor: Russell Truitt, Timothy G. Eash

Highland City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Johnny Ivey, Steven Rose

Sidney Mayor: Nathan Bloch, Pete Moser

STONE COUNTY

Sheriff: Johnny Rose-R, Lance Bonds-D

Coroner: Joseph A. Blake-R, Allen Phroper-D

JP 5: Ronald Clark-R, Brian McClung-I

JP 7: William "Bill" Giberson-R, Tim Turner-D

Mountain View City Clerk: Peggy Lancaster, Mardenna Talburt

Mountain View City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: I.K. Williams, Casey McClanahan

WHITE COUNTY

Sheriff: Phillip Miller-R, Michael J. Bullock-I

JP 7: David H. Freppon-R; Kenneth R. Horton-I

Bald Knob Mayor: Barth Grayson-R, Robert "Bob" Carpenter-I

Bradford City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Donald Swiney, Tom Bratcher

Higginson Mayor: Randall Homsley, Nathan James, Marvin E. Mathis

Judsonia Mayor: Jimmy Dale King-R, Stan Robinson-I

Kensett Mayor: Don Hamrick, Don Fuller, Allen Edge, Kenneth Wayne Cooperwood

Kensett City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Andrew Stipes, Charles F. Vaughn

McRae Mayor: Trevor Goodwin, Joel Pruitt

McRae City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Terry Hogan, Tabatha Castera

McRae City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Lori Marrs, Pam Sullivan Huddleston

McRae City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Bobby Crisco, Scott Jones

Searcy Mayor: Kyle Reeves-R, Kyle Osborne-I, J.R. Thomas-I, Mark Lane-I

Searcy City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Logan Cothern, Kenneth Olree

Searcy City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Chris Howell, Marty Payne, Danny J. Bennett

Searcy City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Brandon Williams, Dale English

Pangburn Mayor: Michael Marsh, David Wilson

Pangburn City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Bill William Nusbaum, Patience Cary

Pangburn City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Bill Haile, Patricia Blake, Ben Langley

Pangburn City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Dean H. Burleson, Ted Curtsinger, Shannon Myers

Pangburn City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Tim Temple, Danny Grayum

Rose Bud Mayor: Shawn K. Gorham, Nick Cartwright

WOODRUFF COUNTY

Augusta Mayor: Bobby Earl Brannon, Jimmy L. Rhodes Jr., Jeff Collins, Billy Wayne Hollis, Edward Anthony Pitts

Augusta City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Amanda Hanna, Brandon Taylor

Augusta City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: June Simmons, Jimmy Flowers, Jon David Ford, Lisa Gillespie

Cotton Plant Mayor: Willard C. Ryland, Clara Harston Brown, Jessie Brown

McCrory City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Ellar Vann, Amanda Austin

McCrory City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Mary Broughton Whitlock, John Paul Myrick

The runoff election for city and county races will be on Dec. 4.

SPECIAL ELECTIONS

Voters in several area cities and counties will also decide the fates of proposals on Nov. 6.

In Randolph County, voters there will decide on a wet/dry vote after the group, Let Randolph County Vote, turned in 4,490 signatures back in August.

The number was more than enough to place the measure on the ballot.

To the west in Sharp County, there are two sales tax proposals to help build a county jail if approved by voters.

According to a post on the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service website on the issue, voters will decide the fate of a quarter-cent countywide sales tax and a half-cent countywide sales tax and issuing $10,995,000 in bonds for the project.

The quarter-cent sales tax would “pay for the costs associated with acquiring, constructing, improving, expanding, equipping, furnishing, operating and maintaining new or existing jail and law enforcement facilities, and for repaying bonds approved by the voters and issued by the county to finance jail and law enforcement facilities,” the Cooperative Extension Service reported.

The half-cent sales tax would “pay for acquiring, constructing, equipping, and furnishing new jail and law enforcement facilities and associated utility, road and parking lot improvements.”

The bond debt on the project would be paid off in 12 to 13 years from revenue collected on the half-cent sales tax, which would expire once the debt is paid, UA Cooperative Extension Service officials said.

The quarter-cent sales tax, which would be permanent, would be used for the maintenance and operation of the new jail and sheriff’s office building; constructing and furnishing the building and repaying any bonds approved by voters, the report said.

If both are approved by voters, the county’s sales tax would go from 1% to 1.75%.

In Poinsett County, voters there will also decide the fate of a one-cent sales tax with funding going toward the sheriff’s office and detention center.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder hosted a series of town hall meetings on the issue and has said the sales tax is crucial for the upkeep and maintenance of the facility in Harrisburg, as well as providing updated equipment for deputies.

Also, voters in the Lepanto area will decide an annexation request Nov. 6.

Mayor Dale Dunlap said earlier this year that the annexation would impact 25 to 30 homes that are currently in Poinsett County on the edge of town.

Voters in the Brookland area will also decide an annexation request next month.

The Brookland City Council voted in July to place the proposal on the November ballot. Mayor Kenneth Jones said the request will help the city during the 2020 Census, while people who live in the area have said they are opposed to the issue due to higher taxes and utility bills.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.