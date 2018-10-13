Purple Heart City, Purple Heart County signs arrive in Mississippi County

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A series of signs honoring American heroes have arrived in Mississippi County, with crews beginning the process of installing them.
According to a post on the Dud Cason American Legion Post 24 Facebook page, the Purple Heart City and Purple Heart County signs were dedicated Friday during a ceremony at the Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville.
Earlier this year, Blytheville was named as a Purple Heart City with the local American Legion post working to get the designation.
