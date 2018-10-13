Sorority sponsors 3-year-old’s wish to meet a Disney princess

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A party fit for a Disney princess was thrown for a little girl whose Make-A-Wish to meet one is being granted.
Three-year-old Kenlee was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, and her one wish is to meet her favorite Disney character, Moana.
The Chi Omega chapter at Arkansas State University raised over $35,000 at a 5K to send Kenlee to Disney.
It’s a secret Kenlee’s mom, Aneshia, and Make-A-Wish Volunteer Michelle Malone had to keep until Friday night.
"It's hard to explain, it really is," Malone said. "She's excited and then trying to keep it a secret from her daughter and she did her best to try to make it a surprise for her also."
Members of Chi Omega and Kenlee’s friends and family surprised her with a luau to tell Kenlee her Make-A-Wish dream was coming true.
