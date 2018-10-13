Sorority sponsors 3-year-old’s wish to meet a Disney princess

Kenlee's friends and family surprised her with a luau to announce her Make-A-Wish was granted.
By Shelby Smithson | October 12, 2018 at 8:45 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 8:45 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A party fit for a Disney princess was thrown for a little girl whose Make-A-Wish to meet one is being granted.

Three-year-old Kenlee was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, and her one wish is to meet her favorite Disney character, Moana.

The Chi Omega chapter at Arkansas State University raised over $35,000 at a 5K to send Kenlee to Disney.

It’s a secret Kenlee’s mom, Aneshia, and Make-A-Wish Volunteer Michelle Malone had to keep until Friday night.

"It's hard to explain, it really is," Malone said. "She's excited and then trying to keep it a secret from her daughter and she did her best to try to make it a surprise for her also."

Members of Chi Omega and Kenlee’s friends and family surprised her with a luau to tell Kenlee her Make-A-Wish dream was coming true.

