A-State volleyball beats ULM in straight sets

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State women’s volleyball team defeated ULM in three sets, 25-17,25-17,25-22 Saturday night at First National Bank Arena.
With the win, A-State moves to 12-9 overall and 4-4 in the Sun Belt Conference and remains unbeaten at home this season with a 7-0 mark in Jonesboro. The Warhawks fell to 7-4 and 0-7 in league action.
Carlisa May led the aggressive Red Wolves’ offense with 14 kills, while Ellie Watkins recorded a team-high 33 assists.
“We are a team that is still finding our way,” A-State head coach David Rehr said. “Staying unbeaten on our home court is a big deal because it means other teams aren’t gaining on you, and in the process of keeping that streak going we are starting to find some other things that are working for us that we can continue to build on.”
A-State set the tone early in the first match when it took a 7-1 scoring advantage over ULM. However, the Warhawks clawed back after a five-point run to move pull within 10-6. But A-State found its rhythm and took the set 25-18 after back-to-back kills by Macey Putt and Payton Uhlenhake.
ULM had high energy in the second set, when it scored the first three points and jumped out to a 5-1 lead. Eventually, A-State would tie the game at 10-10 after a three-point scoring run to force a Warhawks’ timeout. A-State took the second set after two attack errors.
The home team came out fired up in the third set when it went on a 5-0 scoring run to extend its lead to 10-4 to force a ULM timeout. The Warhawks didn’t have an answer for the aggressive offense when they allowed back-to-back kills by Uhlenhake to put the Red Wolves up 14-4. ULM rallied when they went on a five-point scoring run to close in on A-State 22-16.
ULM continued to claw back after a 6-1 scoring run to close in on the Red Wolves lead at 24-22. However, it wasn’t enough for the Warhawks as the Red Wolves took the match 25-22 after a kill by May.
A-State returns home Oct. 20 to face Little Rock. The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.