ASP: One dead in White County crash

BALD KNOB, AR (KAIT) - A White County woman was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 167 north of Bald Knob, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Erica L. Adkins of Judsonia was going north in a 2001 Dodge pickup around 2 p.m. Oct. 13 when the crash happened, ASP said in a preliminary fatal crash summary.
The truck left the road on the east side and struck a tree.
The weather was rainy and the road was wet at the time of the crash, ASP said in the report.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.