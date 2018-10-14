ASP: One dead in White County crash

(Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 14, 2018 at 9:37 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 9:37 AM

BALD KNOB, AR (KAIT) - A White County woman was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 167 north of Bald Knob, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Erica L. Adkins of Judsonia was going north in a 2001 Dodge pickup around 2 p.m. Oct. 13 when the crash happened, ASP said in a preliminary fatal crash summary.

The truck left the road on the east side and struck a tree.

The weather was rainy and the road was wet at the time of the crash, ASP said in the report.

